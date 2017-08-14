A woman needed to be rescued from the Bow River on Sunday afternoon after she was found in the water without a life jacket.

Officials with the Calgary Fire Department say that at around 5:00 p.m., they received a call about a woman in distress in the water.

The CFD Aquatic Rescue Team eventually found her near the 5 Avenue flyouer and pulled her out of the water.

She was taken to hospital, but her condition is unknown.

There is no information about the events leading up to her entering the water and crews say she did not have a life jacket.