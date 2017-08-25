A woman is recovering in hospital after she was run over by a truck in southeast Calgary on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 194 Avenue and Chaparral Boulevard S.E. at about 9:00 p.m.

EMS says the woman, who is in her 50s, was taken to Foothills Hospital in non-life threatening condition.

The driver of the truck, a male believed to be associated with the woman, fled the scene after the incident.

Police, along with HAWCS, have been looking for the suspect but haven't found him yet.

There is no information on the relationship between the driver and the victim.