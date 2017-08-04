

CTV Calgary Staff





An unnamed woman suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a garbage truck in northeast Calgary on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a parking lot in the 2900 block of 26 Street N.E., in a commercial area, at approximately 7:20 a.m. following a 9-1-1 call from a garbage truck operator indicating a woman had been injured.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was prounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have determined the woman was behind the reversing 2007 Mack Model 600 garbage truck when she was knocked down and dragged a short distance. The woman was crushed by the truck's tires.

The driver stopped the truck after turning around and noticing the woman on the ground The 58-year-old man is cooperating with the police investigation.

"He is going to be helped by our Victim's Assistance Unit in due course," said Acting Sergeant Rob Lewis with the Calgary Police Service. "He's okay, obviously shaken up by the collision but, apart from that, we'll still be under investigation later as to what we discovered at the scene."

Police have determined the deceased was not an employee of Cruise Canada, the business that owns the lot, but have not pieced together what she was doing in the area.

The CPS Traffic Unit continues to investigate the incident and the Medical Examiner responded to the scene. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or the CPS Traffic Section, 403-567-4000.