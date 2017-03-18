A 38-year-old woman was transported to Chinook Regional Hospital following an encounter with an unknown male early Saturday morning.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service, the woman was near the Civic Centre when she was approached by a black male who solicited her for sex. When the woman refused the man’s advances, the suspect proceeded to assault her.

The injured woman escaped her attacker and ran into traffic on 6 Avenue looking for help. A taxi driver stopped and transported the woman to the police station at approximately 3:15 a.m.

An ambulance was deployed to the station and EMS transported the woman to hospital for treatment of serious injuries to her head and face.

The suspect is described as:

A black male

Approximately 175 cm (5’9”) tall

Weighing roughly 73 kg (160 lbs)

Having a short brush cut

Having a thick accent

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a light coloured hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding the assault is asked to contact the LPS, 403-328-4444, or Crime Stoppers.