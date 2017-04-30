

CTV Calgary Staff





Calgary firefighters have extinguished a Sunday afternoon fire in a southwest neighbourhood that is believed to have started in a barbeque.

Fire crews responded to a home in the 1900 block of 43 Avenue Southwest, in the community of Altadore, at around 5:00 p.m. and encountered a significant amount of smoke. A second alarm was called and additional resources were deployed.

Members of the Calgary Fire Department quickly extinguished the blaze that had climbed the exterior wall into the home's roof and attic. The exterior of the home was damaged by the flames.

One woman was assessed at the scene by EMS for suspected smoke inhalation. According to fire officials, two adults and four children had safely exited the home prior to the arrival of the CFD.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway but fire officials at the scene suspect it originated in a barbeque.