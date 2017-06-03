One person is dead following a Friday afternoon incident at a construction site in West Lethbridge.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service, emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Stonecrest Point West at approximately 4:30 p.m. after a large concrete wall was upset by wind and landed on a man.

The worker, age not confirmed, was transported to hospital in critical condition but his injuries proved fatal. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the matter.