Worker killed after wind topples concrete wall in Lethbridge
Published Saturday, June 3, 2017 11:03AM MDT
One person is dead following a Friday afternoon incident at a construction site in West Lethbridge.
According to the Lethbridge Police Service, emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Stonecrest Point West at approximately 4:30 p.m. after a large concrete wall was upset by wind and landed on a man.
The worker, age not confirmed, was transported to hospital in critical condition but his injuries proved fatal. The identity of the deceased has not been released.
Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the matter.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Victim of Friday night stabbing at City Hall LRT station succumbs to injuries
- Worker killed after wind topples concrete wall in Lethbridge
- Girl, 7, threatened with knife at B.C. school
- Barn near Three Hills damaged after tornado touches down
- Calgary minor soccer coach charged in child porn investigation