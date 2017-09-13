A 37-year-old man from Red Deer was killed while working along the QEII Highway on Tuesday evening and Occupational Health and Safety is investigating.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of the highway, about 10 kilometres north of Airdrie, at about 10:30 p.m.

Traffic on the roadway was reduced to one lane to allow crews room to work and police say they were using an excavator to load steel girders from the road to a flat deck trailer.

Police believe that one of the girders swung into the traffic lane, as it was being lifted onto the trailer, and was then hit by a semi tractor-trailer unit.

The girder then struck a construction worker and he was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The driver of the truck was not injured and remained at the scene.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours to allow Occupational Health and Safety to conduct its investigation.

Police say there were no other injuries reported and that the name of the deceased man is not being released.

One northbound lane has since been reopened to traffic.