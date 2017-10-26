Police are speaking to witnesses in the hopes of tracking down a suspect involved in an early morning stabbing at the Greyhound bus station in Calgary.

Officers were called to the facility at about 5:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, they found a worker at the terminal suffering from a stab wound to his arm.

Investigators say the employee told them he'd confronted a man attempting to steal property from the station and that's when the stabbing took place.

The worker was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are speaking with witnesses but haven't released any details about the suspect so far.