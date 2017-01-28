The first day of the Lunar New Year calendar was fondly greeted by thousands of people in-and-around the Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre on Saturday.

Prior to the start of the dragon and lion dances, Premier Notley addressed the crowd, placing emphasis on the contributions of Chinese-Albertans. “Your language, customs and culture have enriched our provincetin an untold number of ways,”

Notley noted how some of Alberta’s most renowned leaders in business, education, law and politics, including the late Normie Kwong, are members of the Chinese community.

The Year of the Rooster will be celebrated throughout the weekend with public events scheduled at the Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre.

Mayor Nenshi, MP Kent Hehr and a number of MLAs were among the guests who participated in Saturday's Lunar New Year festivities.