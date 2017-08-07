CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Young boy hurt in parade mishap in Nanton
Published Monday, August 7, 2017 5:37PM MDT
A six-year-old boy is recovering in hospital in Calgary after he was injured in an incident at Nanton's Round-Up Parade on Monday.
Emergency crews say the young boy was hit by a trailer in the parade.
He was taken from Nanton to the High River Hospital by ground ambulance and then airlifted by STARS to Calgary.
The victim was listed in serious but stable condition but is expected to recover.