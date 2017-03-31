Young girl rushed to hospital after ATV crash
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 12:42PM MDT
Officials say that a 10-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital in Calgary after she was involved in an ATV crash east of the city.
Crews, including STARS Air Ambulance, were called to the scene near Carseland shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Friday.
The rescue helicopter flew the girl, who had unspecified injuries, to the Alberta Children's Hospital.
There is no information on the circumstances of the incident.
More to come.