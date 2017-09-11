ALERT investigators in Lethbridge have arrested a young offender and charged him with a number of drug-related offences as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in the city.

The 17-year-old male cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and was arrested by ALERT teams on Wednesday, September 6, 2017, with the help of the Lethbridge Police Service.

At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of approximately $3,900.00 worth of drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, LSD, ecstasy, cannabis resin and marijuana.

He was also in possession of weapons including a baton and brass knuckles, cash, two cellphones and other drug paraphernalia.

The 17-year-old male has been charged with:

trafficking a controlled substance;

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x3);

possession of a controlled substance (x3);

possession of a prohibited weapon; and

possession of a dangerous weapon (x2).

“Drug trafficking continues to be a problem for communities across Alberta, and Lethbridge is no exception,” says Staff Sgt. Jason Walper of ALERT Lethbridge. “Every seizure we make plays a part in making our streets safer.”

ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of the Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.