A youth has been arrested in connection with a threat of violence made towards the Holy Trinity Academy on Friday morning.

Okotoks RCMP say that at about 8:11 a.m., a young person posted on social media that they were planning a violent act at the school.

Police, along with school administrators, quickly identified the suspect who made the threat.

The youth was found at their home and was arrested without incident. There is no word on charges at this time.

RCMP is continuing to investigate and no one else is being sought.

The suspect’s identity is not being released.

School officials have notified parents that the school will be closed for the day as a precaution.