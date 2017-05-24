Crews were set to remove the final section of the 100-year-old bridge leading to the Calgary Zoo on Wednesday, but weather issues are causing a big headache for the delicate project.

High winds and strong rain expected in Wednesday afternoon’s forecast are having an impact on the removal of the 12 Street Bridge.

So much so that crews have already shut down some of the equipment to wait for better conditions.

Workers have attached lifting straps to the 75 metre long, 90 metric ton bridge, but that’s as far as they’ve gotten.

The wind speed needs to be less than 25 km/h for the operation to proceed.

In the meantime, the new bridge is already on its way to being built.

The new pedestrian bridge will have two lanes for vehicles and will also accommodate for pedestrians and cyclists.

Further details on the bridge removal and new bridge will be released on Wednesday afternoon.