The 12 Street Bridge will live to see another day or two as city officials adjust their approach to its removal.

Sections of the bridge, which spans the Bow River between Inglewood and St. George’s Island, will be removed this weekend to reduce the structure's mass that proved heavier than predicted.

“Computer models calculated an estimated weight of the bridge,” explained Sean Somers, City of Calgary spokesperson in a statement. “When it came time for the lift (on Friday), the bridge weighed more than the estimates originally predicted.”

“With safety always a priority, the combination of gusting winds and the additional weight of the bridge as a factor, the decision was made to postpone the lift.”

The removal of the bridge has been rescheduled for Monday, weather permitting.