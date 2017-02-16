The keepers at the Calgary Zoo’s Penguin Plunge have announced the name for the newest addition to the exhibit’s King penguin population.

The chick hatched back in August, but it hasn’t had a name until Thursday.

In keeping with the ‘royal’ theme for names, officials named him Edward.

The fluffy chick is almost the same size as the adults but does not possess the adult plumage yet.

Keepers say that Edward has already been taking part in a number of activities with his small colony, including the Penguin Walk.

Edward is a valued addition to the group, they say.

“This is our second King chick,” said Lauryn Record with the Calgary Zoo. “We had one in 2015 and then this fellow hatched in 2016 and we are really excited because we are part of the species survival program and part of the breeding programs around the world for King penguins.”

Edward is expected swap his fluffy down with waterproof feathers starting at the end of April or beginning of May.