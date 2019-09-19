An RCMP investigation into erratic driving on the Trans-Canada Highway, east of Revelstoke, resulted in the arrest of two men from Atlantic Canada and the seizure of a massive amount of cash.

Officers were deployed on Sunday, Sept. 8, following reports of erratic driving approximately 30 kilometres east of Revelstoke. Police located and stopped a westbound SUV with licence plates from a Maritime province as it approached the town.

The two occupants of the SUV were arrested under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of approximately $1.9 million in Canadian currency. The SUV was also seized.

The seized cash has been transported to an undisclosed location not in Revelstoke.

RCMP have not released the identities of the suspects but confirm both men are from Atlantic Canada. The two have been released from custody ahead of a scheduled court date.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.