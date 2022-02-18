1 adult found dead at Calgary house fire, police investigating

Calgary police are investigating a house fire in the community of Douglasdale where at least one person has been found dead.

Calgary EMS officials said paramedics were called to a home on Douglas Ridge Green S.E. on Friday for reports of a fire.

The Calgary Fire Department is shown on scene at a house fire along Douglas Ridge Green S.E. on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.One adult was pronounced dead at the scene, EMS said.

Firefighters evacuated nearby homes as a precaution.

The Calgary Fire Department is shown on scene at a house fire along Douglas Ridge Green S.E. on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.A spokesperson for the Calgary Fire Department said it's too early to tell if the fire is suspicious.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.