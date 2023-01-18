1 dead, 1 critically injured in Lethbridge collision involving two pedestrians

A man is dead and a woman is critically injured after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection on Lethbridge’s north side Tuesday afternoon.

Investigation into the incident, which happened around 3 p.m., is ongoing.

Police say the man, 66, and the woman, 62, were in a crosswalk at 26th Avenue and 28th Street N. when a GMC truck coming from the east on 26th Avenue turned north onto 28th Street and struck them.

The driver stopped and called 911, police say.

EMS declared the man dead at the scene.

They took the woman to hospital in Lethbridge, and then a STARS air ambulance transported the woman to Calgary.