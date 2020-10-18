Advertisement
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after assault in Cochrane
Published Sunday, October 18, 2020 6:29PM MDT
CALGARY -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a home in Cochrane on Sunday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the home in the Sunset Common area around 4:20 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
The man was found injured at the home, but was pronounced dead a short time later.
A second man was taken to hospital by ambulance.
The Alberta Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.