CALGARY -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a home in Cochrane on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the home in the Sunset Common area around 4:20 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

The man was found injured at the home, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A second man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The Alberta Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.  