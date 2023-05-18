1 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition following rush-hour shooting in northeast Calgary

One man is dead and a second is in serious, life-threatening condition after being shot in the parking lot of a northeast Calgary truck stop during rush hour Thursday night.

A little after 5:30 p.m., Calgary police received reports of shots fired in the parking lot of the Flying J truck stop on 23rd Street N.E.

Police discovered two adult males with multiple gunshot wounds. One was dead. Officers treated the second man until EMS arrived and transported him to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

A third person of interest was taken into custody. It wasn't clear how the third person might have been involved.

No charges have been filed.

Police don't know how the incident started or what precipitated it, or if any of the people involved knew each other.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.