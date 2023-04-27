1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Deerfoot Trail

Police say a single vehicle rolled while on the ramp leading from northbound Deerfoot to eastbound Stoney Trail just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. EMS confirm one person was declared dead at the scene, while another was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition. Police say a single vehicle rolled while on the ramp leading from northbound Deerfoot to eastbound Stoney Trail just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. EMS confirm one person was declared dead at the scene, while another was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

