1 dead, 1 injured in southwest Calgary fire Sunday night

A woman is dead after a fire broke out in a bungalow in southwest Calgary Sunday night.

The Calgary Fire Department said it was called around 5:15 p.m. by a neighbor who saw smoke coming from a home in the 700 block of Seymour Avenue S.W.

When firefighters arrived, they said there was lots of smoke but no flames visible.

"I was driving my daughter to the store and there was a bunch of people standing outside the front of the house," said Lashauna McKay, who lives down the street. "There was smoke coming everywhere. It was coming from the top of the roof."

McKay said crews had to break the door down to get in.

Inside, crews found a man and a woman. Both were unconscious.

Firefighters and paramedics performed life-saving measures, but the woman died.

The man was taken to hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Crews said the fire was brought under control quickly.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The medical examiner has been called to the scene.