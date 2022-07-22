1 dead, 2 injured following vehicle rollover on Bow Trail

Calgary police are on scene of a rollover late Friday afternoon on Bow Trail and 45 Street SW that killed one person and sent two others to hospital.

The crash happened a little after 3 p.m.

Just before 6 p.m. Calgary police confirmed that one person died after being ejected from the vehicle. No age or gender was provided.

Additionally, a woman had serious but non-life threatening injuries and a man was transported with non-life threatening injuries to a local urgent care centre.

East and westbound Bow Trail , which were shut down along with 45 Street in both directions reopened to traffic shortly before 8 p.m.