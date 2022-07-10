1 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes in Spray Lakes Reservoir

RCMP are searching for two missing boaters last seen Sunday afternoon before their boat capsized in Spray Valley Provincial Park.

Four people were out on the water near the Spray Lakes campground when their boat capsized. One person was able to make it back to shore, while another drowned, Mounties said.

Two others remain unaccounted for as emergency crews continue their search efforts. RCMP first responded to the incident around 2 p.m.

"Further details cannot be provided on the occupants of the boat at this time pending their identification and notification of next of kin," police said in a statement Sunday evening.

"At this time, Canmore RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area."

The provincial park, part of Kananaskis Country, is approximately 140 kilometres west of Calgary.