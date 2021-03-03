CALGARY -- One person has died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at the Cardston Health Centre that was declared last week.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) announced the development on Wednesday, adding that three patients have also been diagnosed with coronavirus as a result of the outbreak.

There are no details on the age or gender of the victim.

The outbreak at the centre was declared on Feb. 25 and officials say it's also affecting visitor access.

"At this time, visitation to the health centre is restricted to end-of-life situations," AHS wrote in its statement. "We encourage families to continue to meet virtually with their loved ones."

According to data, there are active outbreaks at three other hospitals in the Calgary and southern Alberta region.

Cardston is located approximately two and a half hours southeast of Calgary.