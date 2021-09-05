CALGARY -- A Saskatchewan man is dead and four others were injured after a crash on Highway 1 Sunday, prompting officials to close the road for several hours.

Authorities were called to respond to the crash, involving a pickup truck and a motorhome, on the highway at about 8 a.m.

When they arrived, witnesses reported that the incident also involved two other vehicles.

"An eastbound red, pickup truck veered into the westbound lane and collided with a motorhome, which resulted in collisions to an eastbound pickup truck that was hauling a travel trailer and a westbound semi-truck," RCMP said in a release.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 48-year-old Saskatchewan man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in his vehicle, a woman and a child, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the motorhome was airlifted to hospital while a child inside that vehicle was taken to hospital by ground ambulance.

Both were listed in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Meanwhile, a third passenger in the motorhome was not hurt.

The occupants in the pickup with the trailer and the transport truck were uninjured.

RCMP are investigating the crash, but have ruled out speed and alcohol as contributing factors to the crash.

HIGHWAY REOPENED

DriveBC first reported Highway 1, between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C., was shut down because of a vehicle incident.

With no detours available, drivers had to wait until the scene could be cleared.

Several hours later, all lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway were reopened.

There are no details on the identities of the victims.