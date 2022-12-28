1 dead, 9 hospitalized in QEII crash north of Airdrie
One person is dead and nine people were taken to hospital by ambulance following a Tuesday night crash on the QEII highway involving at least 14 vehicles.
Emergency crews were called to the crash scene, located north of Veterans Boulevard and south of the Highway 72 overpass near Crossfield, shortly after 10 p.m.
RCMP officials say one person was pronounced dead on scene. The identity of the deceased was not released.
A preliminary investigation into the crash determined the vehicles involved included:
- A commercial vehicle with trailer;
- 5 sedans;
- 4 pickup trucks;
- 3 SUVs; and,
- A passenger van.
Nine people were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition with various injuries.
Poor weather, visibility and road conditions are suspected factors in the fatal crash.
The northbound lanes of the highway were closed to traffic for several hours and, as of Wednesday morning, traffic delays continued.
RCMP say highways in the area remained snow covered and icy early Wednesday morning and visibility was poor due to blowing snow and fog.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It is shocking': Southwest Ontario community devastated after OPP officer killed in line of duty
The mayor of Haldimand County says the community is grieving after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was killed in the line of duty near Hagersville on Tuesday.
Are we headed for a recession? Here are the signs to look out for
As we head into 2023, many economists have said Canada should brace for at least a mild recession. CTVNews.ca explains some of the indicators that can offer a glimpse into what an economic downturn could look like.
'Unbelievable': Ontario town crystallized in ice following major winter storm
A small town in the Niagara region appears to be completely crystallized following the massive winter storm that swept throughout the province late last week, giving a new meaning to the town’s name.
Buffalo woman saves man with severe frostbite after getting him out of the storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestream
A Buffalo woman saved a man with severe frostbite on Christmas Eve after getting him out of the winter storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestream.
'I made a promise to my mom': Sask. Indigenous fashion model now in L.A. finds success in sober lifestyle
An Indigenous fashion model who went from a small Saskatchewan First Nation to the bright lights of Los Angeles says a childhood promise to his parents keeps him grounded in a tough industry.
Amid elevated interest rates, here's what to expect from Canada's housing market in 2023
Following a series of interest rate hikes throughout 2022, it remains to be seen whether the Bank of Canada will continue to increase its key interest rate next year. So, what will this mean for home prices in 2023? CTVNews.ca spoke with several experts about what Canada's housing market landscape could look like next year.
Russian troops fighting in Ukraine can freeze their sperm for free
Russian soldiers taking part in the war on Ukraine will be eligible for free sperm freezing and storage in cryobanks, Russia's state news agency Tass reported, citing a lawyers union.
With warming, snowbound Buffalo braces to find more dead
Buffalo was set to emerge from a deep freeze Wednesday, bringing some relief but also the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow from the area's deadliest storm in decades.
Flooding in Vancouver, Squamish as king tide meets latest B.C. storm
The king tide that crashed up against B.C.'s South Coast on Tuesday caused flooding in downtown Squamish and along the Vancouver seawall.
Edmonton
-
Bus blocks Stony Plain Road after crash
Drivers using Stony Plain Road on Wednesday morning were delayed as a result of a crash involving a car and an Edmonton Transit Service bus.
-
1 dead, 9 hospitalized in QEII crash north of Airdrie
One person is dead and nine people were taken to hospital by ambulance following a Tuesday night crash on the QEII highway involving at least 14 vehicles.
-
Canadian oilpatch likely to surpass 2022's production record, but only slightly
Canadian oil and gas companies are expected to increase spending in 2023, but analysts say it will be another year of modest growth and not a return to boom times.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man injured in 2016 road rage incident awarded $326K in damages
A B.C. man who was injured during a road rage incident six years ago has been awarded more than $326, 000 in damages.
-
CBSA detainee dies in custody on Christmas Day in Surrey, B.C.
Border officials say a detainee at an immigration holding centre in Surrey, B.C., has died after being found unresponsive on Christmas Day.
-
B.C. bus crash: Highway was maintained 'within the specifications,' minister says
The stretch of highway where four people were killed in a bus crash on Christmas Eve was maintained to provincial standards, B.C.'s transportation minister said Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Search suspended for Nova Scotia fisherman missing off Cape Sable Island, N.S.
The search for a missing Nova Scotia fisherman who went overboard on Boxing Day morning was suspended early Tuesday afternoon.
-
The puck drops at the World Juniors
With the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships now underway in Moncton and Halifax, the excitement is at an all-time high.
-
Maritimers search in-store for Boxing Day deals
Maritimers had their first opportunity Tuesday to search in a shopping mall for Boxing Day deals.
Vancouver Island
-
Flood watches still in effect for much of Vancouver Island
The province is continuing to warn Vancouver Island residents of potential flooding following a series of winter storms over the past week.
-
Dolphins delight with return to B.C. waters, but some see 'invasive species'
After 100 years of absence, large numbers of Pacific white-sided dolphins are back in the northern part of British Columbia's Salish Sea.
-
B.C. man injured in 2016 road rage incident awarded $326K in damages
A B.C. man who was injured during a road rage incident six years ago has been awarded more than $326, 000 in damages.
Toronto
-
'It is shocking': Southwest Ontario community devastated after OPP officer killed in line of duty
The mayor of Haldimand County says the community is grieving after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was killed in the line of duty near Hagersville on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for 13 common ailments
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for a number of common ailments without the approval of a physician.
-
'Unbelievable': Ontario town crystallized in ice following major winter storm
A small town in the Niagara region appears to be completely crystallized following the massive winter storm that swept throughout the province late last week, giving a new meaning to the town’s name.
Montreal
-
Provincial police investigating death of man, 21, inside Montreal jail
Quebec provincial police say they are investigating the death of a young man who died after he was seriously injured inside the Montreal Detention Centre on Christmas Eve. The SQ said the man, 21-year-old Nicous D'Andre Spring, was sent to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries he sustained on Saturday afternoon.
-
More than 21,000 Hydro-Quebec customers without power 5 days after storm
Five days after a winter storm swept through Quebec, more than 21,000 Hydro-Quebec customers are still without power.
-
Marie-Philip Poulin voted The Canadian Press female athlete of the year for 2022
Dubbed 'one of the greatest clutch performers this country has ever produced,' Canadian women's hockey team captain Marie-Philip Poulin has been voted The Canadian Press female athlete of the year for 2022.
Ottawa
-
Via Rail passengers face long delays as service resumes
Via Rail passenger trains are running again between Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto, after thousands were left stranded over Christmas.
-
'Unbelievable': Ontario town crystallized in ice following major winter storm
A small town in the Niagara region appears to be completely crystallized following the massive winter storm that swept throughout the province late last week, giving a new meaning to the town’s name.
-
Snowy morning turning to risk of freezing drizzle expected in Ottawa
Snowy morning turning to risk of freezing drizzle expected in Ottawa
Kitchener
-
Ontario Provincial Police expected to announce charges in fatal shooting of officer
An Ontario Provincial Police officer with the Haldimand County detachment has been killed in the line of duty and charges in connection to the shooting are expected to be announced Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for 13 common ailments
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for a number of common ailments without the approval of a physician.
-
Three motorists charged with driving on a closed highway during storm
Three motorists have been charged with driving on closed highways in Grey Bruce during a weather event.
Saskatoon
-
'I made a promise to my mom': Sask. Indigenous fashion model now in L.A. finds success in sober lifestyle
An Indigenous fashion model who went from a small Saskatchewan First Nation to the bright lights of Los Angeles says a childhood promise to his parents keeps him grounded in a tough industry.
-
'Hosting Grey Cup was the highlight': Riders CEO feels 2022 was a success
The final result on the field wasn’t ideal for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who finished the 2022 Canadian Football League (CFL) season 6-12, but team president and CEO Craig Reynolds said all-in-all, it was a year to remember.
-
Sask. man charged with 2nd degree murder, assault of woman and infant
A Sask. man has been charged with second-degree murder following an investigation into a suspicious death in Margo, Sask on Dec. 24.
Northern Ontario
-
Police charge suspect with two murders at Sudbury hotel
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 33-year-old suspect with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a Dec. 20 incident at a local hotel.
-
Sault man takes home $100K lottery prize
A Sault Ste. Marie man won $100,000 in the Oct. 15 Lottario draw, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. said Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for 13 common ailments
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for a number of common ailments without the approval of a physician.
Winnipeg
-
'We're all tired': Winnipeggers stranded in Cuba after Sunwing delays
Winnipeggers stuck in Cuba are calling on their travel company to bring them home immediately after multiple return flights were cancelled.
-
Consistently behind in opinion polls, Manitoba Tories are to face voters in 2023
Despite a change in the premier's chair, an economic rebound and new spending announcements, opinion polls suggest Manitoba's governing Progressive Conservatives continue to lag well behind the Opposition New Democrats.
-
Inmate turns herself in after escaping Winnipeg minimum security healing lodge
A convicted murderer who escaped from a minimum security healing lodge in Winnipeg turned herself into police on Tuesday.
Regina
-
'Hosting Grey Cup was the highlight': Riders CEO feels 2022 was a success
The final result on the field wasn’t ideal for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who finished the 2022 Canadian Football League (CFL) season 6-12, but team president and CEO Craig Reynolds said all-in-all, it was a year to remember.
-
Freezing rain warning in effect for Regina, parts of southern Sask.
Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for much of southern Saskatchewan on Tuesday, including Regina.
-
Here's what Regina residents can do with their Christmas trees
The City of Regina is reminding residents to recycle or donate their Christmas trees after their celebrations are all wrapped up.