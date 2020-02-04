CALGARY -- A section of eastbound Stoney Trail has been closed to traffic following a Tuesday morning crash that left one person dead.

Emergency crews were called to a location west of the Deerfoot Trail interchange shortly after 7:15 a.m. following reports a Ford Focus sedan had left the road and struck the base of a sign.

"Our crews initially responded for reports of a vehicle that had come into collision with one of the sign standards along eastbound Stoney Trail," said EMS public education officer Stuart Brideaux. "When our paramedics were able to get to the vehicle, they determined the single occupant — a male driver —unfortunately was deceased."

The car caught fire following the crash.

The eastbound lanes of Stoney Trail have been closed between Harvest Hills Boulevard and Deerfoot Trail. Police have not provided an estimated time for the reopening of the road.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.