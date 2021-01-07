CALGARY -- One person is dead after he was hit by a car in the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responded to a location south of the Glenmore Trail interchange shortly before 10 p.m. following reports a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The male, age not confirmed, was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car remained on scene. The extent of her injuries has not been confirmed.

Southbound Deerfoot Trail was closed between Glenmore Trail and the Southland Drive overpass for several hours but has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service traffic section at 403-567-4000 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.