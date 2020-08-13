CALGARY -- One man is dead following an early morning stabbing Thursday in Calgary’s Manchester Industrial area.

Police responded to the 5500 block of Second Street S.W. shortly before 3 a.m. for reports of a man who had collapsed.

Officers found a man in his 30s in critical condition between two parked cars near the corner of 55th Avenue and Macleod Trail.

Paramedics were on scene within minutes and immediately began lifesaving measures, but the victim died on scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been released. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

Police confirm to CTV News that one man was arrested at the Foothills Medical Centre and has been taken into custody in relation to the incident.

Detectives have taped off a portion of the industrial area. The Medical Examiner arrived on scene shortly before 8 a.m.

Crews closed off a section of 55th Ave, between Macleod Trail and Second Street S.W., as the investigation continues.