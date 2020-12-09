CALGARY -- A section of Highway 22X has been closed to traffic following a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car that left one person dead.

According to RCMP, the highway is closed in both directions between Highway 797 and Highway 24.

EMS officials confirm crews were called to the area at around 7:30 a.m. A male, age not confirmed, was pronounced dead on scene. No other injuries have been reported.

Detours are expected to remain in place in the area into the afternoon. The crash scene is located approximately 20 kilometres east of Calgary city limits.