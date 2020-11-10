CALGARY -- Emergency crews responded to a collision between a semi truck and a passenger vehicle on Highway 1 near Golden B.C. just before noon on Tuesday.

Police say the semi truck jackknifed into oncoming traffic and collided with a vehicle.

The lone occupant of the passenger vehicle died at the scene, the truck driver did not sustain injuries.

The collision happened near Donald, B.C., which is 28 km north of Golden.

RCMP is investigating the cause of the collision.

Highway 1 was closed in both directions but it is now alternating traffic. Delays should be expected for several hours.

Anyone with dashcam video of the accident, or information about the crash is asked to call Trans-Canada East Traffic Services in Golden at 250-344-2221.