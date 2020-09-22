CALGARY -- Calgary police have cordoned off on an area in a southeast neighbourhood after a man was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning.

The call came in just before 4:45 a.m. for reports of an assault outside the Cedar Ridge apartment complex located at 135 Lynnview Rd.S.E. in the community of Lynnwood.

Emergency crews arrived to find an injured man in the middle of the road near the intersection of Lynnview Road and Lynnview Way S.E. The stabbing victim was pronounced dead on scene.

EMS officials confirm the deceased was in his 20s.

Officers have taped off a large portion of the residential area and have begun canvassing the neighbourhood for evidence. The CPS canine unit has also responded to the area.

Police have not confirmed whether a suspect has been taken into custody. Detectives with the homicide unit and the medical examiner arrived on scene shortly before 8 a.m..

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.