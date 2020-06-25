CALGARY -- One man is dead following an early morning single vehicle crash in the city's northwest.

Police responded around 1 a.m. Thursday to Stoney Trail at the Country Hills Boulevard exit after a pickup truck collided with a concrete barrier.

Emergency crews pronounced the driver dead on scene. It’s not known which direction they were travelling or what may have caused the crash.

Traffic investigators are also still determining whether impairment or speed were factors in the crash. The age of the victim has not been released.

The westbound exit to Country Hills Boulevard was closed for a couple of hours, but has since reopened.