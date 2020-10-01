CALGARY -- One person is dead after a car crashed into the back of a semi-trailer truck on the southeast portion of the ring road early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded just after 4:45 a.m. to the crash on Stoney Trail near 114th Avenue Southeast.

A car and semi were both travelling northbound when the collision occurred.

The lone occupant of the car was pronounced dead on scene. The age and gender of the deceased has not been released.

There have been no reports of injury to the driver of the semi.

The exact cause of the crash is not known at this time. The CPS traffic unit has been deployed.

Northbound Stoney Trail is closed from 114 Avenue S.E. to Glenmore Trail S.E. until further notice.

This is a developing story and will be updated as further information becomes available.