1 dead, another injured in shooting in Forest Lawn

Calgary police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Forest Lawn.

At 9:50 p.m. on Monday, police were called to an area near 37 Street and 17 Avenue S.E.

A man was found dead at the scene while a woman was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.

There are no suspects at this time.

Police say the homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips