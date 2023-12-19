1 dead, another injured in shooting in Forest Lawn
Calgary police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Forest Lawn.
At 9:50 p.m. on Monday, police were called to an area near 37 Street and 17 Avenue S.E.
A man was found dead at the scene while a woman was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.
There are no suspects at this time.
Police say the homicide unit is investigating.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: P3 Tips
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Temperatures cooling off and a dusting of snow on Tuesday
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles, says sister in new interview
Grammy Award-winning singer Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder, her sister Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview.
BREAKING 2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre voted CP's 2023 Newsmaker of the Year
An anxious electorate, a new look and a bite out of Liberal polling numbers have all boosted the profile of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who was picked by editors across the country as The Canadian Press 2023 Newsmaker of the Year.
More than 100,000 customers in the dark across the Maritimes
The effects of strong winds are being felt across the Maritimes Tuesday as more than 100,000 customers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island are without power.
Statistics Canada reports record population growth in Q3, population grows by 430,000
Canada's population grew by more than 430,000 during the third quarter, marking the fastest pace of population growth in any quarter since 1957.
At least 100 elephants die in drought-stricken Zimbabwe park, a grim sign of El Nino, climate change
At least 100 elephants have died in Zimbabwe's largest national park in recent weeks because of drought, their carcasses a grisly sign of what wildlife authorities and conservation groups say is the impact of climate change and the El Nino weather phenomenon.
Inflation holds at 3.1% in November as progress in tamping down price growth stalls
Canada's annual inflation rate was unchanged last month, holding steady at 3.1 per cent as progress on tamping down price growth stalled.
Iceland volcano erupts weeks after thousands were evacuated from a town on Reykjanes Peninsula
A volcanic eruption started Monday night on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, turning the sky orange and prompting the country's civil defence to be on high alert.
Edmonton
-
Agreement reached to clear 8 'high-risk' encampments
An agreement has been reached regarding a plan to deal with multiple homeless encampments in Edmonton.
-
Oilers, Islanders aim to halt recent funks
The Edmonton Oilers and New York Islanders were each on the brink of disaster when they met for the first time this season on Nov. 13.
-
Edmonton filmmaker to debut film at Metro Cinema
An Edmonton filmmaker is screening his debut film at the Metro Cinema on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
9 dead in 18 police shootings in B.C. so far this year
The Abbotsford police shooting of a reportedly suicidal man Sunday evening brings the total number of people shot by police in British Columbia this year to 18 – with nine of those incidents being fatal.
-
'What's wrong with B.C.?': Seniors group questions why province isn't covering cost of new RSV vaccine
This cold and flu season, the B.C. government has been warning about RSV, a respiratory virus that can be dangerous, especially for high-risk seniors.
-
Woman alleges suspended Victoria police officer threatened her
A woman who filed a complaint against a Victoria police officer alleges he threatened to leak explicit videos of her.
Atlantic
-
More than 100,000 customers in the dark across the Maritimes
The effects of strong winds are being felt across the Maritimes Tuesday as more than 100,000 customers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island are without power.
-
‘Why steal them?’ Dozens of turkeys stolen from New Brunswick grocery store
The owner of a grocery store in Salisbury, N.B. said around 60 frozen turkeys were stolen from a trailer parked behind their store early Sunday morning.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Dozens of Maritime schools are closed Tuesday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman alleges suspended Victoria police officer threatened her
A woman who filed a complaint against a Victoria police officer alleges he threatened to leak explicit videos of her.
-
'Robbing Peter to pay Paul': Canadian navy warship sails home on borrowed transponder
When HMCS Ottawa, a workhorse frigate of the Canadian navy, sailed back to British Columbia this week after four months at sea, it made the journey home on a borrowed transponder that had been cannibalized from another vessel and airlifted out to sea.
-
Saanich man arrested after break-in at Uptown shopping centre
Saanich police say officers arrested one man and recovered more than $5,000 in merchandise after a break-in was reported Sunday at the Uptown shopping centre.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus.
-
Detroit looking to buy Scarborough RT trains and equipment from TTC
Trains and other equipment from the now- defunct Scarborough RT could soon find a new home in Detroit.
-
Home invasion or mercy killing? Court hears final arguments in murder retrial of Toronto mother Cindy Ali
The prosecutor seeking to convict Toronto mother Cindy Ali in the 2011 death of her disabled teenage daughter said during final arguments Monday that the murder was carried out as an act of mercy to relieve the girl from suffering – a theory the defense said was “plucked from thin air” and based on stereotypes.
Montreal
-
Quebec to postpone January exams, dates to be confirmed
Quebec will postpone ministerial exams scheduled for January, confirmed Education Minister Bernard Drainville.
-
Quebec health minister to provide update on 'out of control' ER situation
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube is slated to provide an update on the situation in the province's emergency departments.
-
Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles, says sister in new interview
Grammy Award-winning singer Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder, her sister Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview.
Ottawa
-
No charges laid following pro-Palestine protest at Bayshore Shopping Centre
Ottawa police say no charges were laid after a protest erupted at the Bayshore Shopping Centre in Ottawa last Friday that was targeting the clothing retailer Zara.
-
Cyclist injured in hit-and-run collision by Orleans driver
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a driver struck a cyclist and fled the scene in Orléans on Sunday afternoon.
-
Ottawa youth accused in alleged terror plot now also facing explosives charges
An Ottawa youth facing terrorism charges for an alleged plot against the Jewish community is now also accused of having explosives in his possession.
Kitchener
-
Child killed, another hurt in horse drawn buggy crash
OPP say one child was killed and another hurt after a vehicle struck their horse drawn buggy just north of Milverton on Monday.
-
'One last time': Final year for elaborate Elora, Ont. Grinch display
The family behind the display, which has described as "about a 50/50 mixture of joy and pure terror," is giving it one last hurrah.
-
Kitchener axe incident now considered 'hate-motivated crime' by police
Police are now calling an incident involving an axe in a Kitchener neighbourhood Saturday a “hate-motivated crime.”
Saskatoon
-
'It's so hard to be a woman in Afghanistan': Final Afghan refugee joins classmates in Saskatoon
The final Afghan student who fled the Taliban in her home country is now in Saskatoon, joining a contingent of others who arrived over the past two years.
-
Three Saskatoon teens honoured for rescuing woman from a burning house
Avery Chubb and his two friends Georgia Vanderlinde and Quinn Hogan were having a typical afternoon last month until they saw thick plumes of black smoke coming from a home on Zeman Crescent.
-
Saskatchewan hospitals report 951 service disruptions since 2019, data shows
Hospitals across Saskatchewan have collectively experienced a new disruption to service every day and a half for the past four years.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario grandmother buys $500 Walmart gift card that was nearly empty. Here's what happened
For the last six months, an Ontario grandmother has been trying to get her money back after buying a Walmart gift card that turned out to be nearly empty when her grandson wanted to use it.
-
Man seriously injured in snowmobile crash in northwestern Ont.
Provincial police are issuing a warning after a man was seriously injured in a single snowmobile crash on a northwestern Ontario lake Sunday.
-
Suspect tries daring car theft while northern Ont. victim has roadside chat with spouse
A northern Ont. suspect has been charged following an attempted car theft Dec. 15 in West Nipissing.
Winnipeg
-
'A complete farce': Touring Guess Who band members ask for dismissal of lawsuit brought by Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman
The current lineup of The Guess Who are calling an October 2023 lawsuit from former bandmates Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman 'meritless' and calling for the motion to be dismissed.
-
Manitoba drivers to see insurance rate cut as regulator chides Crown corporation
Manitoba drivers will pay lower auto insurance premiums next year, under a new ruling by the provincial regulator.
-
Winnipeg police searching for male suspect in fatal stabbing of Indigenous teen
The Winnipeg Police Service say a 14-year-old Indigenous girl was with a group of young people shortly before she was fatally stabbed in the 200 block of Graham Avenue on December 15.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan hospitals report 951 service disruptions since 2019, data shows
Hospitals across Saskatchewan have collectively experienced a new disruption to service every day and a half for the past four years.
-
Regina police discover in progress break-in, arrest 2 suspects
Two men are in custody after police officers in Regina managed to catch a break-in while it was in progress.
-
Council passes 2024 Regina city budget with 2.85% mill rate increase
After four days of deliberations, Regina city council approved its 2024 budget during an evening vote on Monday.