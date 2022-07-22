3 injured, Bow Trail shut down at 45 Street following 2-vehicle collision

Calgary police are on scene of a two-vehicle collision late Friday afternoon on Bow Trail and 45 Street SW that injured three people, including one with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened a little after 3 p.m.

EMS confirmed that one person was transported to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition. Additionally, an adult female had serious but non life threatening injuries and an adult male was transported with non life threatening injuries to a local urgent care centre..

East and westbound Bow Trail have been shut down, while 45 Street in both directions at the intersection has been shut down.

Police are asking that motorists avoid the area, as they expect the street to remain closed for a number of hours.

This is a developing story…