CALGARY -- One man is dead following a Sunday night stabbing near a southeast strip mall.

Police and EMS responded to a shopping centre at the intersection of Memorial Drive and 52nd Street S.E. at approximately 10 p.m. following reports of a gravely injured man.

The man, who had been the victim of a stabbing, was pronounced dead on scene.

An interview of witnesses led police to determine the fatal attack occurred outside the Penbrooke Meadows 7-Eleven, at the intersection of 52nd Street and Eighth Ave. S.E., roughly a kilometre south from where the man died.

No arrests have been made in connection with the homicide and investigators are reviewing surveillance footage.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted Monday. The victim's identity and age have not been released.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234, the CPS homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.