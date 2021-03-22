CALGARY -- One man is dead after a Sunday morning crash in a rural area near Red Lodge Provincial Park.

Emergency crews, including Innisfail RCMP, responded to Range Road 25 shortly before 7 a.m. after a person driving to work spotted the rollover crash scene and called 911.

Officers located a red, two-door car in the west ditch near Township Road 350. The vehicle had been southbound at the time of the crash.

The driver, the lone occupant of the car, was pronounced dead on scene. RCMP confirm the deceased is a resident of Red Deer County.

The investigation into the fatal rollover continues. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.