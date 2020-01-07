CALGARY -- Officials say one person has died in a crash on Highway 1 about 20 km west of the town of Golden Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release, police and emergency vehicles were called to the crash, which involved two commercial vehicles and two passenger vehicles at about 3:10 p.m. MT.

One of the people involved in the incident died at the scene.

There is no information about any other injuries at this time or how many people are involved.

Officials from multiple sections including the Trans Canada East Traffic Services (TCETS), BC Ambulance Service, Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement officers, the BC Coroners' Service and the RCMP Collision Reconstruction Service are investigating the crash.

The cause is not yet known, but winter driving conditions are being considered.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions as a result and it's expected to remain shut down for a number of hours as the investigation is ongoing.

There is no detour available at this time. More information will be released as it becomes known.

UPDATE - #BCHwy1 CLOSED between #GoldenBC and #RevelstokeBC due to a vehicle incident approx. 20 KM West of Golden. Estimated time of opening is 8:00 PM PST. Next update 8:00 PM PST. More info here: https://t.co/3GtqtspILZ #TCH #Revelstoke #RogersPass — DriveBC K (@DriveBC_K) January 8, 2020

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact TCETS in Golden by calling 250-344-2221.