1 dead in collision between motorcycle and pickup truck on Highway 566

1 person is dead after a serious collision on Highway 566, between Range Road 11 and 12 Wednesday afternoon.

Police issued a release just before 3:30 p.m., saying the collision was between a motorcycle and pickup truck.

EMS confirmed to CTV News that one person died in the crash.

At around 6:30 p.m., the scene was cleared and highway reopened.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.