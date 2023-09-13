1 dead in collision between motorcycle and pickup truck on Highway 566
1 person is dead after a serious collision on Highway 566, between Range Road 11 and 12 Wednesday afternoon.
Police issued a release just before 3:30 p.m., saying the collision was between a motorcycle and pickup truck.
EMS confirmed to CTV News that one person died in the crash.
At around 6:30 p.m., the scene was cleared and highway reopened.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
