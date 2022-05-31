1 dead in collision between school bus and motorcycle

A man died Tuesday when a motorcycle collided with a school bus.

The incident took place around 4 p.m. when Calgary emergency crews and STARS responded to reports of motorcycle colliding with a school bus around Highway 567 and Rural Route 270.

According to EMS, no one was injured on the school bus, but the driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, was pronounced dead on scene.

STARS was diverted to a second crash that also took place around 4 p.m., near Carstairs on Highway 581 and Rural Route 13 where a two vehicle crash occurred.

A man was transported to hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing story.