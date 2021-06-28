CALGARY -- One person is dead following a serious collision that took place Monday afternoon northwest of Calgary.

Around 4 p.m., Airdrie RCMP received a report of a vehicle collision on Highway 567 between Range Rd. 25 and Bearspaw Road.

RCMP wouldn't confirm whether the deceased was a man or woman, or provide any information about the second person involved in the incident.

The area reopened to traffic early Tuesday morning.