1 dead in Deerfoot rollover early Sunday

A 37-year-old man is dead following a single vehicle collision that took place early Sunday morning on Deerfoot Trail in southeast Calgary.

At around 2:45 a.m., police responded to reports of a collision on Deerfoot near Bow Bottom Trail S.E.

Police believe a black Jeep Wrangler driven by a woman in her 20s was travelling southbound on Deerfoot approaching the bridge over Bow Bottom Trail. Witnesses said the vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic when the driver lost control and veered sideways across a number of lanes towards the edge of the road.

The Jeep hit a snowbank at the edge of the road, went over it and rolled down an embankment towards Anderson Road. As it was rolling, the passenger, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle kept rolling until it reached the bottom of the embankment and landed on the passenger side.

The passenger was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Southbound Deerfoot was closed earlier in the morning but the scene has been cleared.

🟢ROAD OPEN: Southbound Deerfoot Trail and northbound Bow Bottom Trail are now open. Thank you for your patience as emergency crews worked to address the collision. pic.twitter.com/h5mi0lKSzy — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) February 26, 2023

No charges have been laid at this time. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.