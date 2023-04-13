1 dead in downtown Calgary following Wednesday night shooting

A major police response took place in downtown Calgary on Wednesday night, in the aftermath of a shooting death.

Calgary Police Service cruisers took up positions on several roads in the area of 10 Street and Sixth Avenue S.W., as a police helicopter circled overhead.

EMS confirms a man in his 20s was found shot shortly before 9:30 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by attending paramedics, according to EMS.

Police had not put out a statement about the incident at the time of this writing, but did post to Twitter that "all westbound traffic on Sixth Avenue S.W. will be closed between Ninth and 10 Street S.W. as we investigate an incident. The road is expected to be closed for several hours. Please use alternative routes."

Not long after the downtown incident, there was also a police presence in Kensington.

Further details will be released as they become available.