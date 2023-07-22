1 dead in fatal motorcycle crash east of Didsbury

A man is dead and a youth hospitalized after a motorcycle collided with a holiday trailer near Didsbury Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place at noon, when the vehicles collided on Highway 582, around 30 kilometres east of Didsbury.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead on scene. A youth passenger was transported by STARS air ambulance to a hospital in the area.

Highway 582 between Range Road 271 and Range Road 272 is being diverted as RCMP investigate.

Motorists are asked to follow the detour until the scene is cleared. Expect delays.