CALGARY -- Emergency crews are on scene of a serious crash in the city's northwest that claimed one life.

The collision occurred at around 6:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of 14th Street and 24th Avenue N.W. near Confederation Park.

Calgary Fire Department officials confirm two vehicles were involved in the crash and one car was on fire when firefighters arrived.

According to EMS, one man was pronounced dead on scene.

The other driver, also an adult male, was transported by ambulance to hospital in stable condition with undisclosed injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as the intersection has been closed to traffic.