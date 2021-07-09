CALGARY -- A serious Friday morning crash in the city's northwest claimed the life of one driver.

The collision occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. Friday along 14th Street N.W. near Confederation Park.

Calgary Police Service officials conifrm a northbound 2009 Ford Taurus entered the southbound lanes and collided with an oncoming 2015 BMW X1.

The Ford Taurus caught fire and the driver — who police say was not wearing a seatbelt — was pulled from the wreckage by bystanders. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the BMW was transported by ambulance to hospital in stable condition with undisclosed injuries that are considered minor.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

According to police, excess speed and suspected drug impairment of the Ford Taurus driver are being investigated as potential factors in the fatal crash.

The area reopened to traffic late Friday morning.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to the deadly collision is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.