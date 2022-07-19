1 dead in fight outside Fort Macleod convenience store

One man is dead and another faces a manslaughter charge following a weekend fight outside a convenience store in a southern Alberta town.

RCMP responded to reports of an assault near a business in Fort Macleod on Seventh Avenue at around 1 a.m. on July 16.

During the confrontation, one man's head struck a curb. He was transported to hospital where he died from his injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Rodney Glen Small Legs Jr, 36, of Tsuut'ina Nation was charged with a single count of manslaughter.

Small Legs remains in custody ahead of his scheduled appearance in Fort Macleod provincial court on July 27.